Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra properties evacuated

By Newsroom
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 11:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Monday night, October 31, 2022, 400 properties in the Cootamundra area were evacuated due to heavy rainfall along the Muttama and Jindalee Creek according to the NSW SES.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.