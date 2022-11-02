Cootamundra Herald

Changed traffic conditions on Olympic Highway and Burley Griffin Way

By Newsroom
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:45am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday, October 2 on the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Wallendbeen, and on the Burley Griffin Way from Wallendbeen to Stockinbingal and Harden, due to damaged road surface.

