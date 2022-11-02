Changed traffic conditions on Olympic Highway and Burley Griffin Way

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday, October 2 on the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Wallendbeen, and on the Burley Griffin Way from Wallendbeen to Stockinbingal and Harden, due to damaged road surface.
A reduced speed limit has been introduced on four sections of the Olympic Highway and four sections of the Burley Griffin Way to improve safety for transport customers.
The reduced speed limits will remain in place 24 hours, seven days a week until work is carried out to repair the road surface, which has been damaged due to wet weather.
Transport for NSW is planning urgent repairs to make the road safer in the short term. A patching program to repair the road surface is planned to start as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Transport will continue to monitor these areas. The 100 km/h speed limit will be reinstated after repair work is carried out.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h has been introduced on the Olympic Highway, three kilometres north of Bethungra township.
A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h has been introduced on the Olympic Highway 15 kilometres and 19 kilometres north of Cootamundra between Cootamundra and Wallendbeen.
A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h has been introduced on Burley Griffin Way, five kilometres east of the Wallendbeen roundabout between Wallendbeen and Harden, as well as five kilometres, 20 kilometres, and 26 kilometres west of Wallendbeen roundabout between Wallendbeen and Stockinbingal.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport thanks motorists for their patience during this time. We will provide updates on future work and thank the community for their recent feedback on the road condition in this area.
