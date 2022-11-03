Cootamundra Herald

Council to provide skip bins for flood victims

By Newsroom
November 3 2022 - 12:47pm
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council will have skip bins strategically placed in Cootamundra for residents effected by the flood to use free of charge.

