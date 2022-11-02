Cootamundra impacted by flooding | Photos

More than 400 properties were evacuated at Cootamundra during what the mayor has described as a "wild night" and a 1-in-100 year flooding event.
NSW SES had warned residents there would likely be localised inundation and dangerous flash flooding along the Muttama and Jindalee creeks from 9pm Monday.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said there had been no injuries.
"We had a truck go into a causeway because the sign had been swept away and he couldn't see it, but he was rescued," Councillor Sheahan said.
"It was a pretty wild night, the flooding in Cootamundra was up to about the same height as the flooding in 1974.
"It's a one-in-100-year event."
Cr Sheahan said that the council was now in the process of surveying damage caused to properties and infrastructure.
"There are quite a few properties that have been damaged but the water is receding really quickly," he said.
Cr Sheahan commended members of the Cootamundra SES and RFS for their fast work in assisting residents, including several elderly people.
The Cootamundra Showground has since been nominated as the town's evacuation point.
A spokesperson for NSW SES said they responded to 34 storm and flood rescues in Cootamundra overnight Monday, including one evacuation.
"Of those, one was a leaking roof, one was flooding in the bedroom," the spokesperson said.
"One house was flooded and they were provided with sandbags for their garage."
