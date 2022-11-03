John Ashcroft has been planning a move to bigger premises for three years, but he never imagined those plans would be blown apart within the space of a couple of hours this week.
Members of the Cootamundra Men's Shed have been moving into their new premises over the past two months, slowly moving their tools over to the bigger shed on Hovell Street, while they build new work benches and put the finishing touches to painting and plastering works.
But flash flooding stormed through their new digs on Monday night ruining thousands of dollars of tools and potentially more in clean up costs.
"Then we get the worst floods since 1919 and we lose all the equipment that was on the floor in boxes waiting to go on the new shelves," Mr Ashcroft said.
"It's like my second home, and to walk into your second home in the state it was in was pretty traumatic."
The group have spent the past two days cleaning out inches of muck and dirt left behind by floodwaters and now face a nervous wait to see if the new plaster and walls they've had installed will hold up.
The group moved after 14 years at their old shed when the council made them an offer on the bigger site and helped them get a $100,000 grant to renovate.
They added $30,000 of their own hard saved money on top.
"I didn't even think for a minute the shed would flood," he said.
"The rain's been going, the creeks have been up but nothing changed, then 12.36 that night the security company called me and said there is an intrusion in the shed ... I immediately thought it'll be water.
"The irony is the old shed wouldn't have flooded."
The damage was done within a space of two hours, not enough time to save their tools and Mr Ashcroft estimates there was about 35cm of water flooded the shed.
"I didn't sleep for the rest of the night," he said.
"I got here the next morning, the water was gone, it was still wet in here and you were sort of and was paddling around in half an inch of water."
The group were initially in "a state of shock", said Mr Ashcroft, but are "a resilient bunch" who set quickly about the job of cleaning up.
Mr Ashcroft and his fellow members hope they'll be able to get some help to buy more tools, so they can get back on their feet.
"Our tools are our bread and butter, we do little jobs for [lots] of people in town ... the money we earned pays our bills," he said.
"Over 14 years we saved up that $30,000 doing those jobs ... we don't have any funds left to replenish those power tools ... we don't know how we're going to go.
"It will be a very expensive exercise, we are insured through the [Australian Men's Shed Association] ... except it doesn't cover floods."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
