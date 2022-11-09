Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has appointed Andrew Brock as flood recovery coordinator to assist residents who were impacted by the flooding event of 31 October 2022.
Mr Brock has visited many of the residents who sustained damage due to the flash flood that impacted parts of Cootamundra, Stockinbingal, and Wallendbeen. He is coordinating with Resilience NSW, BlazeAid, charity organisations and other bodies to ensure residents get the help they need.
A Flood Recovery Centre Pop Up store has been established by the Cootamundra Red Cross at 180 Parker Street, where clothing, cleaning products and food hampers will be available to all flood victims. Local store Baileyana will be donating new clothes, along with Thread Together an organisation founded to donate rather than dispose of unsold clothing. The Pop Up Shop will be open from 10am to 5pm Weekdays and 10am to 2pm on weekends.
Residents will also be able to speak with representatives from Resilience NSW, Service NSW and Services Australia, and support teams at the Cootamundra Civic Hall om Friday and Saturday, 11 and 12 November 2022 from 10am to 4pm.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan urged residents who were impacted by the flash flood to seek assistance.
"The wellbeing of all our residents is paramount, in particular those who have been adversely affected by this flash flood event. I hope that everyone who has been through this traumatic event, will come along and seek assistance, even if it's just to talk about their experience. I'm very proud of our community, people have reached out and the community has banded together.
"There is help out there and the Pop-Up Shop run by Red Cross Cootamundra and the assistance offered by various agencies in the Civic Hall this Friday and Saturday will further support those who were impacted," Cr Sheahan said.
These services coming to the Civic Hall will be offering face-to-face recovery assistance. Help will be available with accommodation services, mental health and wellbeing services, support for businesses, financial assistance, insurance, and legal support.
CGRC has set up a dedicated Flood Recovery page on the Council website, this page has links services, assistance and information in dealing with flooding. The link is https://www.cgrc.nsw.gov.au/cgrc-flood-recovery/
For residents who have not yet been contacted by Mr Brock, particularly those who did not attend the evacuation centres on the night are urged to contact Council on 1300 459 689 and register details for further follow up.
