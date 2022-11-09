Cootamundra Herald

Council appoints a flood recovery coordinator

By Newsroom
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:40am
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has appointed Andrew Brock as flood recovery coordinator to assist residents who were impacted by the flooding event of 31 October 2022.

Local News

