Steph Cooke opens flood recovery assistance point

A Recovery Assistance Point will begin operating at Cootamundra from Friday 11 November to support individuals, families, farmers and business owners recover from the recent flooding.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said Recovery Assistance Points bring together NSW Government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies all under one roof.
"As we transition from response to recovery, it can be difficult for people to know where to start," Ms Cooke said.
"Recovery Assistance Points function as the first port of call for people needing to access the various flood recovery support on offer.
"Whether you need to replace damaged documents, receive assistance with the physical clean-up, access emergency accommodation or utilise mental health services, I encourage everyone who has been impacted by the severe storm and flooding to visit."
The Recovery Assistance Points will operate at Cootamundra Civic Hall, 81 Wallendoon Street, Cootamundra on:
For the most up-to-date Recovery Assistance Points details, including opening days and hours, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
Service NSW is operating as an online one-stop shop for anyone wanting assistance remotely, with Customer Care specialists also available via phone on 13 77 88.
