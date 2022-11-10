Cootamundra Herald

Steph Cooke opens flood recovery assistance point

Updated November 10 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:20am
A Recovery Assistance Point will begin operating at Cootamundra from Friday 11 November to support individuals, families, farmers and business owners recover from the recent flooding.

