Office of Local Government (OLG) executives met with Cootamundra-Gundagai councillors and staff earlier this week to provide an update on the demerger process.
OLG's Executive Director, Ally Dench, said the meeting was an opportunity to meet face-to-face with councillors and staff, and to field questions relating to the demerger process.
"We recognise that the community and councillors want a swift outcome.
"But this is an incredibly complex process with no recent precedent, and there are legislative, financial and community considerations that must be at the forefront, not to mention the wellbeing of staff.
"I'd like to thank councillors and staff for their time and we look forward to working more closely with them throughout the demerger process."
A list of frequently asked questions is being finalised and will be shared with the public.
Ms Dench said regular updates will also be provided via the Council's communication channels, and through the OLG website.
