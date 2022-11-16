Jackie Priestley takes out barrell race feature at Coota Rodeo

The 2022 Cootamundra Rodeo was held on November 12 with plenty of action to keep the crowd entertained.
Features of the day were the Maree Gibbs Memorial Novice Horse Barrell Race taken out by Jackie Priestley and the Tom Mitchell Memorial Open Bull ride which was taken out by Jack Brodrick.
Other winners on the day were:
Open saddle bronc.
1st Angus Mactavish, 2nd Tommy Lucas.
Open bareback bronc
1st Brendon Crawley, 2nd Jesse Bargallie.
Novice saddle bronc
1st Linden Raaen, 2nd Luke Cheney, 3rd Jesse Dennis, 4th Max day, 5th Daniel Willis.
Novice bareback bronc
1st Cody Hotston, 2nd Brandon Valentine, 3rd Wilson Kelly.
Open barrel race
1st Laura Papatheofanous, 2nd Karen Harris, 3rd Dusty Mcphee, 4th Jody Batchelor, 5th Natalie Beach
Novice barrel race
1st Jackie Priestley, 2nd Macey Bryant, 3rd Montana Jackson, 4th Kaesha Nijssen, 5th Karen Harris
U11 Barrel
1st Beetle Harris, 2nd Stevee Besant, 3rd Franki Ward, 4th Georgia Evans, 5th Chyanne Jackson
8-11 Jrn steer ride
1st Bob Wilson, 2nd Josiah Klingner, 3rd Lachlan Lindley, 3rd Billy Fogg, 4th Madeleine Broers
11-U14 barrel
1st Cora Wilson, 2nd Macey Bryant, 3rd Emi Webb, 4th Lacey Besant, 5th Connie Besant
11-U14 Jrn Steer
1st Jesse Pendergast, 2nd Tom Reynolds, 2nd Rhys Seary, 2nd Levi ward, 3rd Koby Read
14-U18 Barrel
1st Thomas Hutton, 2nd Bobby Carter, 3rd Skyla Wicks, 4th Montana Jackson, 5th Daisy Wilton
14- U18 Steer Ride
1st Toby Deudney, 2nd Samuel Klingner, 3rd Mac Ryan, 3rd Klay Mendham, 4th Callum Keenan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.