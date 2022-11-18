Cootamundra Herald

The 2022 Cootamundra Rodeo draws a large crowd to watch the thrills and spills

November 18 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022 Cootamundra Rodeo was held on November 12 with plenty of action to keep the crowd entertained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.