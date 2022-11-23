Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra lawyer a finalist in Rural Practitioner of the Year award

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:12am
Prominent local lawyer Jason Goode.

Prominent local lawyer Jason Goode, of local law firm Farrell Goode, has been named a finalist in the NSW Law Society's prestigious Rural Practitioner of the Year award in recognition of his tireless support of this region.

