Cootamundra lawyer a finalist in Rural Practitioner of the Year award

Prominent local lawyer Jason Goode, of local law firm Farrell Goode, has been named a finalist in the NSW Law Society's prestigious Rural Practitioner of the Year award in recognition of his tireless support of this region.
Mr Goode, who is joint president of the Riverina Law Society and a member of the society's rural issues committee, has spent the past 30 years working to bring much-needed attention to the issues that are unique to this area.
"I see it as my responsibility to give voice to the issues that are important to my community," said Mr Goode, who is also a member of Temora Shire Council.
He said his leadership positions within the Law Society, which he has held for many years had allowed him to not only stay up to date with the latest changes to law and practice but also to have the "opportunity to help my community raise issues at the highest level in the hope that solutions can be found and implemented".
Mr Goode's award nomination was also supported by his passion for building stronger local towns and communities through supporting the younger generation through the provision of, and support for, local jobs and careers.
He introduced a legal cadet program to allow school leavers to study law via correspondence and begin their careers in the towns where they grew up. He supports these legal cadets by providing them with a job as a paralegal whilst they study and helping with their tuition fees.
"In the past, towns like Temora, Narrandera, Cootamundra and West Wyalong have suffered from a lack of professionals," Mr Goode said.
"By encouraging local students to study law, and paying for their study, these towns now have more solicitors, which will allow more access to justice in these regions."
Jack Langley, a beneficiary of the program, is very happy with the results.
"The firm has been an exceptionally supportive workplace to start and grow my career," Mr Langley said.
"I feel the opportunity to study and work in our town under the direction of Jason Goode and the staff at Farrell Goode has assisted greatly in providing the framework to guide clients with tailored legal advice unique to their matters"
Mr Goode also supports the communities in which Farrell Goode practices by providing free legal advice to many local sporting clubs, not-for-profit organisations and financially challenged clients.
He was previously a member of the criminal panel for legal aid and an independent child's solicitor in Department of Community Services matters and works as a mock law coach for Temora High School.
Mr Goode will be attending the award night on the Tuesday, December 6.
We wish him the best of luck.
