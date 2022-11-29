Jason's dreadlocks are coming off

Cootamundra resident Jason Baldock is pledging to cut off his famous and beloved dreads after 13 years in exchange for donations to Cootamundra Can Assist.
Jason has so far raised just over $14,000 so far.
Jason's MOP CHOP is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at the PARTY ON PARKER Christmas Party.
Jason Is offering funny photos with businesses that sponsor him.
You can donate at https://www.mycause.com.au/p/297237/chop-the-mop
