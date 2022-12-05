Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra-Gundgai appoints interim general manager

Updated December 6 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:51am
Mr Steve McGrath has been appointed as Interim General Manager of CGRC and will commence duties in the new year.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will have a new Interim General Manager in 2023.

