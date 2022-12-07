Jason's Mop Chop scheduled for December 15

Cootamundra's Jason Baldock is pledging to cut off his famous and beloved dreads after 13 years in exchange for donations to Cootamundra Can Assist.
Earlier this week his tally was at $53,064 with more money to come in.
All donations going to Can Assist Cootamundra To Donate: South West Slopes Credit Union, Acc Name: Jason Baldock Chop the Mop, BSB: 802 367Acc No: 100019792
MyCause Fundraising Page https://www.mycause.com.au/p/297237/chop-the-mop
Dig deep.
Jason's MOP CHOP is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022 @the PARTY ON PARKER Christmas Party.
