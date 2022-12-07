Cootamundra Herald

Jason's Mop Chop scheduled for December 15

Updated December 8 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:42am
Cootamundra's Jason Baldock is pledging to cut off his famous and beloved dreads after 13 years in exchange for donations to Cootamundra Can Assist.

