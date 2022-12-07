Coota Bulls batsmen take to Temora attack for easy win

Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls, 5/179, defeated Temora Tigers, 8/97, in their Division One 20 over match at Albert Park on Saturday.
Batting first Brendan Gale set the platform for Bulls with a quick fire 53 off 40 deliveries.
Fellow opener Ryan Connell was out for six off just three deliveries which saw captain Josh Purtell in early, which he relished facing 54 deliveries for 67 runs which included five fours and a six.
David Garness took to the Temora attack with 34 not out from just 13 deliveries which included three sixes and two fours
Temora's run chase started badly with openers Brady Oliver and Cody Lynch both failing to reach double figures.
Harrison Starr (12) and Tom Winkley (40 not out) were the only batsmen to cause any problems.
Wicket takers for the Bulls were Matt Berkey 2-14, Darren Connell 2-11, Koby Godbier 2-2,, Dean Bradley 1-16 and David Garness 1-19.
