Cootamundra-Gundagai Council convicted of unlawful disposal of leachate

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council has been convicted of the unlawful disposal of leachate at Council Sewage Treatment Plant.
The Council was convicted in the Cootamundra Local Court on December 5, 2022 of one offence of causing an isolated controlled waste pond at the Cootamundra Sewage Treatment Plant to be used for the disposal of liquid waste (being leachate) from the Tumblong Non-Putrescible Waste Disposal Facility, without lawful authority, contrary to the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997.
Pursuant to s 250(1)(a) of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997, the Council is required, at its own expense, to notify the public of its prosecution on the Cootamundra Herald website.
The Council was prosecuted by the Environment Protection Authority (the EPA) and pleaded guilty to the charge.
Between about August 12, 2021 and August 21, 2021, the Council authorised the receipt and disposal of approximately 1.3 megalitres of leachate from landfill to the isolated waste control pond located at the Cootamundra Sewage Treatment Plant at Gundagai Road, Cootamundra.
The Council's environment protection licence did not allow the Council to dispose of leachate at the controlled waste pond. Water sampling carried out by the EPA after the disposal of the waste indicated that water in the controlled waste pond had elevated levels of salinity.
The incident also generated an odour that was detected in the vicinity of the Cootamundra Sewage Treatment Plant and reported to the EPA by a neighbouring business.
On December 5, 2022, the Court convicted and fined the Council in the amount of $8500.
The Court also ordered the Council to pay the EPA's investigation costs and legal costs and to publish this notice.
