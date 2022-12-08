Cootamundra-Gundagai Council convicted of unlawful disposal of leachate

The Council was convicted in the Cootamundra Local Court on December 5, 2022 of one offence of causing an isolated controlled waste pond at the Cootamundra Sewage Treatment Plant to be used for the disposal of liquid waste (being leachate) from the Tumblong Non-Putrescible Waste Disposal Facility, without lawful authority, contrary to the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997.

