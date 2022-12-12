Cootamundra Bulls fail to run down small total

The coin toss proved crucial in the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls and Stockinbingal Delta Ag Division One match on Saturday.
Stockinbingal elected to bat first after the coin fell in its favour, putting on 95 runs in their allotted 20 overs, a small total they defended comfortably dismissing Bulls for just 72 runs with a ball to spare.
Alasdair Sides (30) and Josh Bradford (27) lead the way for Stock with Bulls captain Josh Purtell taking 3-12 off two overs.
Joel Pearson (2-17) and Joyrdyn Ballard (2-26) were the other two wicket takers.
In reply only Nicholas Louttit (11) and Pearson (14) offered any resistance to the Stock attack.
Four bowlers, Jarrod Keelan, Jack Caldwell, Nick Holt and Brendan O'Callaghan took two wickets each.
