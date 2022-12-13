Upgrades for Cootamundra Pre-School

Under the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, Cootamundra Preschool has secured a total of $43,300 in funding.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements and equipment to local facilities.
"I congratulate Cootamundra Preschool in their successful application to install a kitchen and undertake building extensions," Ms Cooke said.
"These improvements to the Preschool with benefit both the staff and the little learners,"
"I had the pleasure earlier in the year of catching up with Keryn Bell, director of Cootamundra Preschool, where she was pleased to let me know they were working on renovation plans."
"With the kitchen renovations allowing for additional appliances to create a space where cooking experiences could enhance learning."
"I think this is a fantastic initiative and I look forward to dropping in once the renovations are completed to test out some freshly baked cupcakes."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cpb.
