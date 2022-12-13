Cootamundra Herald

Upgrades for Cootamundra Pre-School

Updated December 14 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:26am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke with Keryn Bell, director of Cootamundra Preschool.

Under the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, Cootamundra Preschool has secured a total of $43,300 in funding.

