Thriving Women is coming to Wagga Wagga in 2023

The highly successful and popular Thriving Women Conference will be held in Wagga Wagga for the first time in 2023.
Hosted by WoTL (Women Together Learning), the event will be held across three days from 13 - 15 August.
Thriving Women brings together people connected through agriculture and has been run in South Australia in 2018, 2020 and 2022 with each event exceeding expectations with over 200 participants attending from across the agribusiness sector.
The event has seen increasing demand for its offerings in other states and event organisers are excited to be bringing TW2023 to New South Wales.
The theme of Growing and Inspiring Women Connected Through Agriculture will focus on the critical role womenplay in the day-to-day operation of primary production, natural resource management and rural communities.
Additionally, women also play a critical role in agribusiness and related industries including processing, marketing and value adding of agricultural commodities.
TW2023 will be offering a program that covers the unique issues that impact women in agriculture. Previous programs have featured high profile keynote speakers including award-winning ABC journalist Annabel Crabb, alongside a host of informative and thought-provoking presenters who are all well versed in the realities of women living and working in agricultural communities.
"Thriving Women Conferences allow women to meet in a stimulating and supportive environment that encourages interaction and dynamic conversations," says Thriving Women Co-Convenor and Booligal farmer, Sandra Ireson.
"The events demonstrate, through action, how to get the best results from ourselves in leading others through shared experiences, knowledge and skills."
Fostering a safe and welcoming environment, the event encourages the development of networks, knowledge, and skills through participation and contact with other delegates. Participation in TW2023 will empower delegates to be confident, capable, and influential, working towards a sustainable future for agriculture.
The TW2023 Conference will be held at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, New South Wales.
