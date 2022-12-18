Cootamundra Herald

Change of venue for Cootamundra's Australia Day celebrations

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day 2023 will be held in Albert Park Cootamundra. The change of venue is due to construction works in Jubilee Park. The Rose Garden section in Sutton Street will be the area where the celebrations will the area where the celebrations will be held.

Cootamundra's 2023 Australia Day celebrations will be held in Albert Park on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.