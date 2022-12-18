Change of venue for Cootamundra's Australia Day celebrations

Cootamundra's 2023 Australia Day celebrations will be held in Albert Park on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
The change of venue was necessary due to the refurbishment and redevelopment currently underway in the usual venue at Jubilee Park.
The Australia Day Awards, citizenship ceremonies and entertainment will take place in the section of Albert Park near the Rose Garden.
Entertainment will be provided by Coota Connections, who have for many years provided great music whilst breakfast is on sale catered for by Cootamundra Lions Club. A coffee van will also be in place, with beverages for sale.
Local antique and vintage car owners are invited to bring their machines for static display.
Bring your chair, hat, and sunscreen, enjoy friendship and comradeship. Respect, Reflect and Celebrate Australia Day in Albert Park from 8am on Thursday 26 January 2023.
