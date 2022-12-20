Cootamundra Herald

Council and First Nations peoples strengthen bonds

December 21 2022 - 8:31am
Peter Beath Executive member for CAWP and CGRC Mayor Charlie Sheahan mark the occasion of the signing of the Bala-yanhi Miya Memorandum of Understanding between Council and the Cootamundra Aboriginal Working Party with the presentation of a Message Stick that has unique carvings marking Wiradjuri heritage.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) Mayor Charlie Sheahan suspended the standing orders for a short period during the ordinary meeting of Council on Tuesday night, for a special Welcome to Country presented by local first nations leader Mr Peter Beath.

