Cootamundra has united behind a local man to raise more than $100,000 for the fight against cancer by chopping his mop.
Large crowds descended on the town's main street as builder Jason Baldock said goodbye to his metre-long dreadlocks on Thursday evening.
It quickly drew attention from far and wide thanks to a social media campaign.
Jason said the success of the fundraiser came as a surprise.
"We're overjoyed and in complete shock at how well it went," he said.
Jason said CanAssist Cootamundra would provide about $80,000 in support for members of the community affected by cancer.
While the amount raised has well exceeded that, he said the volunteers who ran the group, as well as those dealing with cancer and their families, were "the real superheroes". The campaign came about after a low point in his life that saw his mother lose her battle with bowel cancer, his father diagnosed with prostate cancer, his wife diagnosed with breast cancer and Jason diagnosed with prostate cancer.
