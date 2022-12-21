The Dachshund Dash was a crowd favourite at the Lions Club Christmas Carnival, organised by the Cooper Street Animal Rescue.
Cootamundra Herald photographer Kelly Manwaring was on hand to capture the dash and other activities during the evening.
Cooper Street Animal Rescue gave "a big thank you to entrants and participants".
"Congratulation to our race winners and to the winner of the best dressed snag," they said.
The dash was possible thanks to support from Cootamundra Boarding Kennels and Baileyana Clothing & Embroider.
"We couldn't have done it without you," they said.
"Another thank you to the businesses who donated products and vouchers to help make the day a success.
"Also a big thank you to the crowd and their cheering, our support staff and awesome photographer for all of their efforts.'
Cooper Street Animal Rescue hope to hold the event again in 2023.
