Cootamundra Herald

Dachshund Dash a highlight of Cootamundra Christmas carnival

Updated December 21 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dachshund Dash was a crowd favourite at the Lions Club Christmas Carnival, organised by the Cooper Street Animal Rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.