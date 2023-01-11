Cootamundra Herald

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic at Cootamundra

By Newsroom
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:46pm
A woman has been charged over the alleged assault of a frontline healthcare worker in the state's Riverina region.

Local News

