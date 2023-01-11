Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic at Cootamundra

A woman has been charged over the alleged assault of a frontline healthcare worker in the state's Riverina region.
About 5.30pm on Monday, January 9, a 22-year-old woman attended Cootamundra Hospital for treatment to her arm.
It will be alleged the woman became aggressive towards staff, before she broke the after-hours phone from the entrance at Emergency.
Officers from Riverina Police District were called to assist and took the woman to another health service for assessment.
The woman allegedly became physically aggressive towards a police officer and a NSW Ambulance paramedic during the escort in the ambulance, before kicking the male paramedic.
After being assessed, the woman was arrested and taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station where she was changed with destroy or damage property, and assault frontline health worker - no actual bodily harm.
The woman was refused bail to appear in Tumut Local Court yesterday (Tuesday 10 January 2023).
The paramedic did not require treatment.
