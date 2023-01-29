Josh Purtell sports award winner and Garry James Citizen of the Year

Garry James and Josh Purcell took out Cootamundra top Australia Day awards last week.
Purtell was named Sportsperson of the Year receiving the award for his dedication and achievements playing for the Cootamundra Strikers Soccer Club.
He reached 200 games in the senior level and also received Best and Fairest and leading goal scorer in 2022.
Josh is also a skilful cricket player and has played first grade cricket in Cootamundra for many years.
Citizen of the Year was Garry James.
Jason and Tania Baldock were presented with the Community Achievement Award for their amazing fundraiser "Chop The Mop", they raise over $123,000 for Can Assist Cootamundra, with the help and generosity of the local community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.