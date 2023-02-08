Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra's rock climbing wall officially opened

By Newsroom
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:53am
Mr Westaway, Cr Sheahan, Cr Bowden along with CGRC staff members, Interim General Manager Steve McGrath, Manager Waste, Parks & Recreation Services Wayne Bennett, watched on as CGRC staff Shelley Liehr and Luke Izzard tested their climbing skills on the new Rock-Climbing wall that is now in operation at the Cootamundra Sports Stadium.

The Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF), Round Two, has delivered a project to Cootamundra that will see tourism and economic benefits.

