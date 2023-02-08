Cootamundra's rock climbing wall officially opened

The Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF), Round Two, has delivered a project to Cootamundra that will see tourism and economic benefits.
This week marked the end of the two-year project, that has endured distance, pandemic restrictions, and supply chain shortages.
The long-awaited Rock-Climbing Wall at the Cootamundra Sports Stadium was officially opened by Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) Mayor Charlie Sheahan and Deputy Mayor Leigh Bowden.
The $250,000 SCCF project is the only climbing facility of its kind in the region and will be launched to the public this Saturday 11 February 2023 with a free community open day. All members of the community are encouraged and invited to come along from 11am to 4pm with a BBQ lunch supplied.
General manager of Leisure and Recreation Group, Angus Westaway said the Rock-Climbing Wall will add another dimension to the swimming pool and sports stadium facilities.
"We will be launching a casual climbing timetable, kids' parties and group bookings, and I encourage all who are interested to come along to the open day on Saturday or contact us at the stadium for more information," Mr Westaway said.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan was impressed with the structure and safety equipment and the potential for youngsters to try another sport.
"This is another great project delivered to our community, and I see it as another form of exercise and entertainment for our young and not so young people to experience," Mayor Sheahan said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Cootamundra Sports Stadium will be buzzing with adventure seekers and rock-climbing enthusiasts.
"Cootamundra will be a community of climbers setting goals to reach new heights," Ms Cooke said.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in delivering another fantastic project for the local community and Visitors to enjoy."
