The story of Anne Frank is coming to Cootamundra

In many countries Anne Frank has become the symbol of the mass murder of Jews during the Second World War. Born on 12th June 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany. Anne's family fled Germany in 1933 to the Netherlands after Hitler and his National Socialist party came into power. In May 1940 the Nazis occupied the Netherlands and soon anti-Jewish measures were introduced. In July 1942 large-scale deportations of Jews took place. The Frank family went into hiding along with four others. They hid in the annex of Otto Frank's office building on the Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, right in the heart of the city. During their time in hiding, Anne Frank kept a diary. In August 1944 the hiding place was betrayed and the eight people were taken to different concentration camps. Anne Frank eventually died in the camp Bergen-Belsen. Only Otto Frank survived the war.