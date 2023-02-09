Cootamundra Herald

The story of Anne Frank is coming to Cootamundra

February 9 2023 - 11:56am
Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank Exhibition will be on display at the Stephen Ward Rooms, Wallendoon Street Cootamundra from 14 February until 14 March 2023. Photo credit: Photo collection of the Anne Frank Stichting (Amsterdam).

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will be hosting the "Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank" exhibition in room 2 of the Stephen Ward Rooms from February 14 until March 14, 2023.

Local News

