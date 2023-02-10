Works commence in Cootamundra's Cooper Lane

Work commenced this week on the rehabilitation work for Cooper Lane in Cootamundra.
The busy laneway, between Wallendoon and Bourke Streets runs parallel to the CBD and behind many businesses in Parker Street.
The throughfare sees a host of delivery vans, and business parking as well as some residential parking.
The $300,000 rehabilitation project has been funded by Fixing Local Roads and Roads to Recovery Funds. Renewal of underground utility services has been completed with the final stage of the project being undertaken over the next two months. (Weather permitting).
This stage will see the renewal of the road surface, kerb and guttering, new signage, and line marking.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey signage in place, during the works, as the laneway will be closed periodically until early April.
Picture and caption:
Cooper Lane Cootamundra is currently undergoing major rehabilitation works. The laneway will be closed to through traffic periodically whilst the work is undertaken. Work started this week with the old kerb and guttering being demolished on the western side of the lane
