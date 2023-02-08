Hunt and McTavish chase down Temora target

Our photographer Kelly Manwaring captured some of the action from the Under 16s match between Hunt and McTavish and Temora Thunder last Saturday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first Temora Thunder were restricted to 8/72 from 27 overs thanks to the efforts of seven different Hunt and McTavish bowles.
The other Temora wicket to fall resulted from a run out executed by Paul Bean who also picked up one wicket.
The other Cootamundra wicket takers were Sam Sharman, Jack Twford, Riley Meale, Ben Randall, Ryan Radnedge and Oscar Roberts.
Hunt and McTavish lost four wickets in chasing down the runs in 12.5 overs with Oscar Roberts leading the way.
From just 36 deliveries Roberts smashed 51 runs which included one six and six fours.
Ryan Radnedge faced eight deliveries for one run, Zac Roberts contributed 2, Chase Cullen 1, Archi Piffero 11 not out and Sam Sharman 1 not out. Jack Twyford failed to get off the mark.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
