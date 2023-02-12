Two wins in a row for Dunk Insurance

Dunk Insurance finished 6-119 in their match against Harden in Cootamundra on February 4 with Harry Simons top scoring with 23.
Tyler Bliss finished with 20 and Roy Dunk 18 not out.
Jai Alexander (7), Malakhi Wilson (5) and Huw Hutchings (5 not out) added to the run total which was aided by 41 extras from the Harden bowlers.
Dunk players shared the bowling honours with Huw Hutchings, Roy Dunk, Harry Blackman, Jai Alexander picking up a wicket each and Harry Simmons taking 2-4.
Last weekend Dunk defeated Hilltops chasing down a 79 run target in 27 overs.
