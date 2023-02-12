Cootamundra Herald

Two wins in a row for Dunk Insurance

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:49am
Dunk Insurance finished 6-119 in their match against Harden in Cootamundra on February 4 with Harry Simons top scoring with 23.

Local News

