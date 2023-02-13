Cootamundra kids enjoy opening day at climbing wall

The Cootamundra Indoor Rock Climb opened for business for the first time on the weekend.
The wall is the only indoor rock climbing facility in the Riverina.
The open day on Saturday was a great success with a free day of climbing and a BBQ lunch provided.
General manager of Leisure and Recreation Group, Angus Westaway said the Rock-Climbing Wall adds another dimension to the swimming pool and sports stadium facilities.
"We will be launching a casual climbing timetable, kids' parties and group bookings, and I encourage all who are interested to come along to the open day on Saturday or contact us at the stadium for more information," Mr Westaway said.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan was impressed with the structure and safety equipment and the potential for youngsters to try another sport.
"This is another great project delivered to our community, and I see it as another form of exercise and entertainment for our young and not so young people to experience," Mayor Sheahan said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Cootamundra Sports Stadium will be buzzing with adventure seekers and rock-climbing enthusiasts.
"Cootamundra will be a community of climbers setting goals to reach new heights," Ms Cooke said.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in delivering another fantastic project for the local community and Visitors to enjoy."
