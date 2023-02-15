Cootamundra Herald

Aged Care returns to TAFE NSW Cootamundra

By Newsroom
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:18am
Residents at Apollo Care's Harden Grange Aged Care Community enjoy the new facility. A rising demand for aged care workers has prompted TAFE NSW Cootamundra to reintroduce an aged care course locally.

Cootamundra residents will have the chance to tap into the booming aged care industry with the return of a key qualification to TAFE NSW Cootamundra this year.

Local News

