Aged Care returns to TAFE NSW Cootamundra

Cootamundra residents will have the chance to tap into the booming aged care industry with the return of a key qualification to TAFE NSW Cootamundra this year.
Apollo Care Alliance, a leading national not-for-profit aged care provider, has thrown its support behind a TAFE NSW decision to reintroduce aged care training locally, with the Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) being offered fee-free from this month.
The CEO of Apollo Care Stephen Becsi has welcomed the course, saying it will help the industry build a pipeline of locally trained workers. Apollo has recently welcomed the first residents to Harden Grange Aged Care Community, its newly reopened facility in the Hilltops region.
"This training pathway is a win-win for the community, students and the aged-care industry as a whole. It not only fosters inter-generational connections in aged care communities like Harden Grange, it also provides local students with real-world learning opportunities that equips them to embark on a very rewarding and in-demand career," Mr Becsi said.
"We applaud this great TAFE NSW initiative. Apollo Care successfully partners with TAFE NSW at some of our other aged care communities and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the Cootamundra and Hilltops regions."
The 12-month course will require students to attend the campus one day a week and complete 120 hours of work placement.
"We're excited to show students how valuable a career in aged care can be, using Harden Grange as a living classroom where they can undertake practical, hands-on training," Mr Becsi said.
With a recent Productivity Commission report finding more than 3.5 million Australians are expected to use aged care services by 2050 - about triple the current number - TAFE NSW's close ties with aged care providers such as Apollo Care means its graduates are almost guaranteed work in the field.
TAFE NSW aged care teacher Cath Nicholson said: "Our aged care students are in such high demand because of the industry-leading practical skills and workplace experience available through our course.
"Providing dignity and care to our older residents is one of the most important jobs anyone can do and there are so many job opportunities out there for our graduates.
"Having a qualification that gives you almost guaranteed employment is a pretty attractive option in the post-COVID jobs market."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.