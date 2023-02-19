Cootamundra Herald

Fire threatens evacuation of homes near Cootamundra

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:43am
The out of control blaze at Cootamundra took several hours, multiple crews from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW and aerial support to finally extinguish. Picture by NSW RFS

It was quite difficult conditions, quite hot and windy with the winds heading towards the township of Cootamundra

- NSW RFS spokesperson

Residents were told to prepare to evacuate as a fast-moving grass fire tore through paddocks and threatened homes near Cootamundra on Saturday.

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

