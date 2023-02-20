Photos: Sunday beach volleyball finals at Cootamundra

More than 130 teams took part in this year's Coota Beach Volleyball carnival held last Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19.
Of course for many it was about more than just beach volleyball but the real action was on the sand of the carnivals nine courts.
Cootamundra Herald photographer Kelly Manwaring was there on both days to capture some of the action, including the action during Sunday's finals.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) made a significant contribution to the carnival.
The annual carnival began 22 years ago but has been in hiatus for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government health restrictions. This year it came back bigger and better than ever.
Council's contribution of $26,000 of in-kind support, with Council supplying and assisting with resources and staff needed to make the event happen is a significant input into tourism and economic benefits the event brings to the Local Government Area (LGA). $20,000 in cash was transferred from the previous s355 committee as seed funding for the event in August 2023.
Murray Street in Cootamundra behind Woolworths was transformed to create beach volleyball courts for the 136 teams to compete on during the two-day carnival.
A first for this year's event saw over 600 children participating as part of a school carnival organised by Sacred Heart Central School.
Council supplied equipment and manpower in the days prior to and preceding the event with event garbage bins, moving spectator stands, street sweeping, road closure signage, waste removal, street sweeping/clean up and removal of sand, administration and other tasks needed to ensure the event ran smoothly.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan said the carnival was a huge economic and tourism boost the community.
"The Coota Beach Volleyball carnival has been notable within this community for years, it brings people from all over to town, they enjoy the atmosphere, what the town has to offer and most of all it puts Cootamundra on the map for having a unique and distinctive carnival.
"The tourism and economic benefits are huge, over 70 teams from Wagga, 19 from the ACT, 7 from Albury, and teams from Yass, Lockhart, West Wyalong, Young, Murrumbateman, Dalgety and Queensland have entered and enjoyed our town and hospitality over the two-day carnival, not to mention the local teams who have supported the event and will no doubt contribute to the goodwill and economic benefits our businesses receive.
"I congratulate the organisers, Business Cootamundra, and I'm proud Council makes such a contribution to ensure that this carnival continues for many years to come. A big thanks to the staff involved," Cr Sheahan said.
A spokesperson from Business Cootamundra, who hosted the event said, Council's contribution to Beach Volleyball Carnival is invaluable in ensuring its success.
