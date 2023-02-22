Photos: Saturday action at the Coota Beach volleyball

More than 130 teams took part in the annual Coota Beach Volleyball carnival at Cootamundra on the weekend of February 18 and 19.
Our photographer Kelly Manwaring was there to capture some of the action.
The annual carnival began 22 years ago but has been in hiatus for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government health restrictions.
This year it came back bigger and better than ever with the A grade winners Wild Thornberries. Runners up were Hey Zahra.
Both teams are from Canberra.
See Also:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.