Cootamundra Herald

Photos: Saturday action at the Coota Beach volleyball

Updated February 22 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:35pm
More than 130 teams took part in the annual Coota Beach Volleyball carnival at Cootamundra on the weekend of February 18 and 19.

