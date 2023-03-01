Cootamundra's Jubilee Park takes shape

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council's (CGRC), redevelopment project at Cootamundra's iconic Jubilee Park is now taking shape.
After many months of delays caused by wet weather, the redevelopment of Jubilee Park is now progressing well with a lot of the underground infrastructure work nearing completion.
The community will now start to see the designs construction come out of the ground as the three-dimensional components come to life.
The Captains Head sculptures have been repositioned to allow for future expansion and to comply and meet with Australian Design requirements for our disabled visitors.
Shade shelters are being erected all of which will have power outlets that will meet future community needs regarding power supply for specific functions.
CGRC Manager Waste, Parks & Recreation Services said, "It is now an exciting time as the community will see the new development come out of the ground over the coming months, and hopefully be excited to be able to soon explore their latest creation."
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan extended his thanks to the NSW State Government and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke for providing $2 million from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
"It is with great appreciation and gratitude of the NSW Government, supported by our local member and Council that has allowed this redevelopment to occur. I'm excited to see this project come to fruition," Mayor Sheahan said.
If anyone has any inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact Councils Waste, Parks & Recreation Services Division CGRC Cootamundra Office.
Council will keep the community on progress over the coming months.
