Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra Ex-Services Bowling Club opens new bowling green

Updated March 2 2023 - 8:58am, first published March 1 2023 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lawn bowlers from the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizen's Club as well as competitors from Boorowa and Harden attended the official opening of the club's new bowling green last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.