Cootamundra Ex-Services Bowling Club opens new bowling green

Lawn bowlers from the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizen's Club as well as competitors from Boorowa and Harden attended the official opening of the club's new bowling green last weekend.
The bright new green synthetic surface is ready for players to try out their aim and roll their biased balls.
With new safer pathways around the greens together with fencing and landscaping the players were all delighted to share with me how happy they are with the improvements.
These upgrades have been made possible thanks to the NSW Government's Round 4 of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, with the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens' Memorial Club receiving $409,250 to undertake these upgrades.
