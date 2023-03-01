Cootamundra Bulls into Delta Ag cricket grand final

The Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls will take on Temora Tigers in the Delta Ag Cricket grand final this Sasturday.
The Bulls progressed to the decider after defeating Stockinbingal at Fisher Park last Saturday courtesy of a match winning middle order knock from David Garness who finished 42 not out from 31 deliveries.
Batting first the Bulls were well served by captain Josh Purtell (26), Ryan Connell (25) and Joel Pearson (27), on their way to 8/161 from their allotted 40 overs.
In reply Stock were all out for 116 with Nick Holt the standout smashing 81 from 88 deliveries as the wickets tumbled around him.
Jack Caldwell was the only other Stock batter to reach double figures as David Garness ripped the batting line up apart taking 4-13 from eight overs.
Dean Bradley (1-29), Joel Pearson (1-13), Josh Purtell (1-11) and Matt Berkrey (1-37) picked up the remaining wickets.
