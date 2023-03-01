Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra Bulls into Delta Ag cricket grand final

Updated March 2 2023 - 8:54am, first published March 1 2023 - 2:41pm
The Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls will take on Temora Tigers in the Delta Ag Cricket grand final this Sasturday.

