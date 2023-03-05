ARTC Inland Rail holds successful Cootamundra and Junee events

Local and First Nations businesses in and around Cootamundra and Junee are now fully primed to take advantage of business opportunities on the Inland Rail project after attending two local 'Meet the Preferred Contractors' events on Wednesday and Thursday.
The preferred contractors for the Illabo to Stockinbingal project, John Holland, MBJV, and Regional Trac JV, attended the events hosted by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC).
More than 90 locals attended across both evenings, which received positive feedback.
The events proved to be a great opportunity for local businesses to engage with the Inland Rail program as they progress towards the next phase of construction in the region.
Meet the Preferred Contractor events are intended to ensure local and First Nations businesses understand about the opportunities available with the project and how they can get involved.
Inland Rail Director Program Delivery Albury to Parkes, Melvyn Maylin said: "ARTC Inland Rail and our preferred contractors for the Illabo to Stockinbingal project held very successful networking events last week in Cootamundra and Junee.
"More than 90 attendees from a range of local and First Nations businesses and companies attended the events, giving them the chance to meet representatives from the preferred contractors and engage with the Inland Rail program.
'"Inland Rail is being predominantly delivered in regional Australia, meaning there is a prime opportunity for regional Australia to reap the immediate benefits that come with construction.
"Local communities and businesses are already seeing the benefits of Inland Rail through the completed Parkes to Narromine project.
"Since December 2018, more than 760 local residents worked on the Parkes to Narromine section with more than $109 million spent with local businesses and suppliers.
"The relationships we establish with communities and businesses now will help prepare regions for the long-term economic opportunities that come with connectivity to this fast, efficient and cost-competitive freight transport," Mr Maylin said.
Deputy Mayor for Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council, Cr Leigh Bowden said: "Businesses in the region are excited by the ongoing opportunities Inland Rail offers, and the sentiment at the events was they are excited about what Inland Rail will continue to bring to the region in terms of jobs and economic growth".
"The events were a great platform for local businesses to meet the preferred contractors for the Inland Rail project and gain an understanding of what's required for them to make the most out of this rare opportunity.
"A great message from the events was that no operator is too small to get involved, so if you're interested in working on the project, please get in touch with the Inland Rail team".
