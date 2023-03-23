Season over for under 11 cricketers

The last Under 11s game for the season took place this week on Bradman Oval, seeing Harden vs Coota.
Harden ended up taking the win, but all teams had a great night with lots of fun and plenty of delicious food from our wonderful sponsor Jules Sub Store.
What a fantastic way to end the season, especially for our older players who are off to play in Under 13s next season.
Special mention goes to our Jules Sub Store Players of the Day: Ryan England for showing great sportsmanship all game and Jimmy Last for being a fantastic all rounder tonight in both batting and fielding.
Well done boys!
