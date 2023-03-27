Cootamundra lights up for Festival

Cootamundra's Festival of Lights made a bright return to Parker Street on Saturday.
A free event for all the festival was organised by Business Cootamundra with funding from the NSW Government.
Entertainment during the evening was provided by talented local artists Claudia and Luke from "One Shot too Many" and Australian Country Music Golden Guitar award winners "Darlinghurst" as well as the The Young Ones.
An exciting inclusion to this year's Festival of Lights was the Mirror Man and Lady.
