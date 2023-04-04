Cauliflower Club XV and Coota Rugby Club play for a great cause

The Cauliflower Club and Cootamundra Rugby Club gathered over the weekend to put on a great show on the footy pitch over the weekend for a great cause - providing access and equipment to sports lovers living with disability or injury.
After the games, the clubs auctioned off rugby shirts from the game between the Cauliflower Club XV and the Coota Old Boys raising $13,450 for charity at a dinner held at the Albion Hotel.
Photographer Kelly Manwaring was there to capture some of the action.
