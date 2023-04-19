Gwen Meale skates along to her 100th birthday

Gwen Meale celebrated her 100th birthday (April 12) with family and friends at the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club on Saturday, April 15.
Gwen was the NSW Speed Roller Skating Champion in 1939, 1940 and 1941.
Many of us played sports in our youth but how many of us can say that they were the best in the state?
Well Gwen got to do that three times.
It was the beginning of the war and who knows had the war not turned the world upside down there may have been many more.
The war began and the government took over her local skating rink. The Petersham Roller Skating Rink was used as a food distribution centre from 1941. Imagine her surprise when a group of American GI's turned up for a skate at the rink.
We can only hope to live as long and as rich a life as Gwendalyn. Wishing her and her family a wonderful celebration, a warmest of birthday wishes from Skate NSW we feel lucky to have you as part of our rolling history.
Gwen's awards and roller skates can be seen at the Cootamundra Heritage Centre in Hovel Street, Cootamundra.
Pictures and article from skatensw.org.au
