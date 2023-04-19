Cootamundra Herald
Home/News/Local News

Gwen Meale skates along to her 100th birthday

By Skate Nsw
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gwen Meale celebrated her 100th birthday (April 12) with family and friends at the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club on Saturday, April 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.