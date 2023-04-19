Cootamundra Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Photos: Two wins against Temora for Cootamundra Rugby Union

Updated April 20 2023 - 8:05am, first published April 19 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cootamundra Rugby girls took on Temora last weekend and the Herald was there to capture some of the action on what was the club's Family Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.