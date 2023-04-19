Photos: Two wins against Temora for Cootamundra Rugby Union

Cootamundra Rugby girls took on Temora last weekend and the Herald was there to capture some of the action on what was the club's Family Day.
Looking ahead the club will celebrate Ladies Day on April 29 followed by Sponsors Day on May 6.
It was so great to see our ladies side back on the park and they sure did deliver running in 36-14 winners over a great side over the last few seasons in Temora.
The girls had such great ball skills in attack and a great determination in defence.
Points for the day went too-
Players Player Laura Miller
3 Maddie Douglas
2 Aimee Marie
1 Jasmin Morton/ Georgie Heggaton
In the men's game, coach Cam Stanley asked the boys before the game to keep things pretty simply, defence is key and mistakes will happen. The boys went out and started strong against a determined Temora side. It was a great back and fourth game in the first half but in the second half the boys were rewarded for their hard work eventually running away with the game 47-0
Points for the day -
Paul Wallace Players Player and 3 Points
2 Wilbur Moloney
1 Jim Hogan
This weekend Cootamundra head to West Wyalong.
