Cootamunda 400 all sold out after successful GT-R Challenge

The 2023 Drag Battle and GT-R Challenge was held at the Cootamundra Airport on April 14 and 15, a prelude to the Coota 400 to be held from April 27 to 29.
The GT-R Challenge saw the fastest and most powerful GT-Rs in the country come together, while the Drag Battle saw the quickest and fastest import street cars, incl Silvias, Evolution Lancers, Skylines and WRXs, plus an array of highly modified hi-tech street cars, converge to battle it out on the runway over two days for the title of Australia's fastest true hi-tech street car.
Coming up next week the COOTA 400 is the only true pre 90's street muscle car cruise/drag event which is held annually at the COOTA Airstrip (Cootamundra Airport) for four years now.
It is a two-day drag event, or three days if you enter the street driven class and drive to Coota from Sydney.
Cars will meet at Pheasants Nest Caltex Service station on Thursday, April 27 before cruising to the Cootamundra Airport and a safety check for all cars at 2pm.
Safety checks continue Friday morning before Mates vs Mates street racing between 9.30am and 12 noon.
The Mates vs Mates action continues between 12.30pm and 2.30pm before the Street Driven Shootout. between 2.30pm and 4pm.
The action then turns to straight line burnouts from 4pm to 5pm.
On Saturday morning there will be more Mates vs Mates street racing before the overall street battle shootout from 2pm to 4.30pm.
The battle finals are the last event of the weekend from 4.30pm to 5pm.
More information can be found at coota400.com.au
