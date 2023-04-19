Cootamundra Herald
Cootamunda 400 all sold out after successful GT-R Challenge

Updated April 20 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:14am
The 2023 Drag Battle and GT-R Challenge was held at the Cootamundra Airport on April 14 and 15, a prelude to the Coota 400 to be held from April 27 to 29.

