'Cootamundra and other rural towns deserve much better' family of Joe Ginty says

Our son, brother, uncle and friend to many has left us with a gap in our lives that will never be mended.
Our son Joseph Quinton Ginty accepted a role within his building company to move to Cootamundra to assist with a re-build of a house on the property "Bindinya" on Kilrush Road.
I assisted Joe with his move from Sydney only three weeks earlier, and he found in those short weeks that the town of Cootamundra was very much to his liking in size and conveniences. Joe was a keen pushbike rider and was pleased that a very active bike club existed in the town.
Joe was happy in Cootamundra and had decided that country town living was the future for him and it reminded him of his childhood upbringing in Coonamble and Dubbo.
Sadly Joe lost his life in a tragic fall from his bike going over a speedhump in a carpark in town on the November 25, 2022. I wish to thank the two members of staff of Woolworths who witnessed and assisted Joe and waited with him for an ambulance.
I would like to say that the events of that evening and it's aftermath on our shattered family compels us all to seek a much better distribution of the Health Budget that currently exists.
To see your town understaffed and under resourced is hard to comprehend. Not having a CT scanner in a town of that size is not good enough. Why is this not available to all communities? This type of head injury will happen again.
Your community revolves around a large equine, cattle, sheep, abattoir, building trades, services, agencies as well as education and health services. Sport is an area that is constantly under close surveillance regarding head injuries.
I believe your community and many other towns in the rural area deserve much better. It is up to your local political representative to ensure that life saving medical equipment such as CT scans be available to as many communities as possible.
If every small hospital such as Cootamundra, Gulargambone or Walgett for example had the proper equipment how many loved ones would still be here with us.
We thank you for reading this and as a family we will endeavour to return to the place where Joe was happy to be. Hopefully changes can be made so other lives may be saved. We lost our Joe in a tragic accident.
We believe that if he had access to better health equipment he may well have been saved, to lead a full and happy life.
Joe was born on June 24, 1982 in Dubbo.
Steve Ginty, Susan Bongini Ginty, Lucie, Rebecca, Paul, Reynold, Vaughn, Jack, Isabella and Josslyn.
