Harden Red Devils too good for rival Cootamundra

Updated May 11 2023 - 3:58pm, first published May 10 2023 - 3:50pm
Harden in attack against Cootamundra. Picture by Kelly Manwaring.
The Harden Red Devils have downed Cootamundra at the Country Club Oval on Saturday, taking home the points in challenging conditions, with a final score of 24-12.

