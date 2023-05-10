Harden Red Devils too good for rival Cootamundra

The Harden Red Devils have downed Cootamundra at the Country Club Oval on Saturday, taking home the points in challenging conditions, with a final score of 24-12.
Five minutes in saw Harden's Pierce Martin get over for a try on the sideline, which was precisely converted by Tom Lenehan, who also kicked a penalty goal to finish the first half 10-5 the Devils way.
Devils veteran Heath Kirk played the first game of his 30th season, while new blood Dougal Hicks raced over to take the Devils to a 17-5 lead.
A final try to Charlie Fairfield-Smith had the Devils up 24-5 with minutes to go until a last-play try to Cootamundra saw the game finish up at 24-12.
Cootamundra will be away to Grenfell next week, while the Red Devils are home to Blayney.
