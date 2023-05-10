The Cootamundra Bulldogs had a solid win at the weekend, defeating North Canberra.
At home against the Bears, Coota put last week's tight loss to ladder leader Bungendore behind it as it ran out the 24-10 winner.
The win puts the Bulldogs in fourth place on the George Tooke Shield ladder, on equal points to North Canberra but with a much better points differential.
All teams have a break this weekend before returning for round five on May 20.
