The Eastlake Demons narrowly defeated the Cootamundra Blues over the weekend at Clarke Oval in Cootamundra.
The Blues had plenty of chances, but were inaccurate in front of goal, with the final score 8.10 (58) to 6.15 (51).
As a mark of respect for the late Scott Roberts, the Blues wore black arm bands and held a minute's silence before the commencement of play.
In a special moment for the club, long-time club member Mark Annetts had the opportunity to pass his playing number on to son Luke.
The Blues will host Goulburn on Saturday at Clarke Oval, kicking off at 2pm.
