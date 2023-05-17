Coota Bulldogs continue to dominate junior league northern pool

Cootamundra's under 15 side had a decisive win at the weekend, defeating Junee 48-0.
The young Bulldogs crossed for 10 tries on their home turf of Nicholson Park, four of those by Graham Neale.
The win sees Coota undefeated through the first three rounds and on top of the Group 9 Junior Rugby League Northern Pool ladder.
Next up, the Bulldogs face the Wagga Kangaroos, again at Nicholson Park, this Saturday, May 20, 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.