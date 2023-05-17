Cootamundra Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Coota Bulldogs continue to dominate junior league northern pool

Updated May 17 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cootamundra's under 15 side had a decisive win at the weekend, defeating Junee 48-0.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.